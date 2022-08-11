Beccles mother publishes new children's book

Allison Smith reading her children's novel 'It's All a Matter of Taste' at St Felix - Credit: St Felix

A Beccles mother has published a children's book that she wrote when her son was born over 20 years ago.

Allison Smith wrote her children's novel, 'It's All a Matter of Taste', while living in Sheffield and first read it to her eldest child, then only a toddler.

Mrs Smith said: "The book is about a naughty vegetarian Tyrannosaurus Rex, called Englebert who is struggling to fit in and rebels against the wishes of his carnivorous family.

"I wish I could say there was deeper meaning behind the book, but there isn't.

"It is just a bit of fun - that was how it started, just a bit of fun with my son and I when he was very little, making him laugh."

Front cover to Allison Smiths book. - Credit: Allison Smith

Once the first lockdown came into effect in 2020, Mrs Smith said she found time to pursue old hobbies and began to re-look at some of her old writing.

"I was under pressure from friends, who all read the book pre-publication and enjoyed it for amusement value. They urged me to send my copy about to try to get it published.

"I was delighted that publishing firm Olympia even responded, let alone offered to print my book."

As a new author, Mrs Smith has been presented with opportunities to host reading sessions at local schools and she is relishing it.

Mrs Smith said: "I have done one reading at St Felix in Reydon before the end of term.

"The children seemed to be genuinely engrossed and in good humour, it was pleasant and amusing for us all.

"Sadly I then had a knee operation, but I am excited to have readings at the Beccles schools scheduled for the new school year.

"I hope to do some more readings in schools and libraries around the Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and Southwold areas, and I am always looking for more fresh and exciting opportunities."

'It's a Matter of Taste' is available online at WHS Smith and Amazon and can also be purchased in store at Waterstones.