Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Young photographer shortlisted for the Disability Power 100 2021

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:51 AM July 5, 2021    Updated: 1:13 PM July 5, 2021
alfie bowen

Alfie Bowen, a young filmmaker from Beccles, has been shortlisted for the Disability Power 100 2021. - Credit: Submitted

An autistic young photographer has been shortlisted for the Disability Power 100 2021 for his work raising awareness about the developmental disorder.

Alfie Bowen, from Beccles, created his own short film at the beginning of this year documenting his life living with the condition in Suffolk for the past 22 years.

Mr Bowen suffered from bullying at school and the film explores areas in Suffolk like Africa Alive!

alfie bowen

The Disability Power 100 celebrates influential disabled people who have made a difference. - Credit: Submitted

The Disability Power 100 is an annual celebration of the 100 most influential disabled people in the UK, working to break the stigma around disability, creating a more accessible and inclusive world for all.

Speaking about the shortlisting, Mr Bowen said: "I am a passionate believer that change only happens when we stand up and fight for it, and that is what I intend to do — we must change, it cannot be right that in 2021 those with autism feel so alien that they contemplate suicide.

"I don’t want any other autistic child to suffer the way I did, and I won’t give-up the fight until I’ve changed the world for autistic people."

alfie bowen

Alfie Bowen. - Credit: Submitted


You may also want to watch:

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

England fans celebrate the goals against Germany in the Euros, at the Beccles Upgate. Picture: DENIS

Video

England fans in Beccles celebrate 'incredible' Euros win

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The area of land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Dunburgh, Beccles.

'A rare opportunity' - Beautiful area of land near Beccles set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The hand grenade discovered in the Museum at Bungay Town Hall.

Suffolk Live | Updated

Town hall evacuated after German grenade found in museum

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus