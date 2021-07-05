Young photographer shortlisted for the Disability Power 100 2021

Published: 11:51 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 1:13 PM July 5, 2021

Alfie Bowen, a young filmmaker from Beccles, has been shortlisted for the Disability Power 100 2021. - Credit: Submitted

An autistic young photographer has been shortlisted for the Disability Power 100 2021 for his work raising awareness about the developmental disorder.

Alfie Bowen, from Beccles, created his own short film at the beginning of this year documenting his life living with the condition in Suffolk for the past 22 years.

Mr Bowen suffered from bullying at school and the film explores areas in Suffolk like Africa Alive!

The Disability Power 100 celebrates influential disabled people who have made a difference. - Credit: Submitted

The Disability Power 100 is an annual celebration of the 100 most influential disabled people in the UK, working to break the stigma around disability, creating a more accessible and inclusive world for all.

Speaking about the shortlisting, Mr Bowen said: "I am a passionate believer that change only happens when we stand up and fight for it, and that is what I intend to do — we must change, it cannot be right that in 2021 those with autism feel so alien that they contemplate suicide.

"I don’t want any other autistic child to suffer the way I did, and I won’t give-up the fight until I’ve changed the world for autistic people."

Alfie Bowen. - Credit: Submitted



