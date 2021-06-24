Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
'Everyone recognises me now' - Plant continues to grow at rapid rate

Jasper King

Published: 11:28 AM June 24, 2021   
philip regina agave plant

Philip Roberts agave regina plant has grown since last week. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The proud owner of a fast growing agave regina plant has reflected on becoming a Beccles town celebrity.

Last week, Philip Roberts, 84, was shocked to discover that his agave regina plant bought 42 years ago from a garden centre near Camber Sands Pontins suddenly started growing 8 inches a day.

Fast forward a week and the plant has grown another two feet, with Mr Roberts' grandson expecting the plant to possibly grow an extra one to two feet in height.

plant

People have been stopping Mr Roberts in the street curious to find out when the plant will bloom. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Roberts said: "Since the article was published so many people have stopped me in Beccles, recognising me as the owner of the huge plant.

"Everyone recognises me now and they have been asking when the plant is expected to bloom.

"The truth is we are really not sure but he will certainly look magnificent once this process starts.

"He's still in the garden, he's simply too big now for either the house or the conservatory."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
