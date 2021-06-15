Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant suddenly starts growing eight inches a day

Jasper King

Published: 6:30 AM June 15, 2021   
Philip Roberts, from Beccles, with his agave victoria regina plant which has started to bloom after

Philip Roberts, is 6ft high and the plant is now taller than him. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Going to the garden centre and buying a plant is considered a fairly standard activity amongst everyday folk.

However, an elderly couple from Beccles have been left shocked after a plant they bought 42 years ago has suddenly started growing eight inches a day.

Phillip Roberts and his wife Grace Roberts, both 84, bought an agave regina plant 42 year ago from a garden centre near Camber Sands Pontins while on holiday.

Philip Roberts, from Beccles, with his agave victoria regina plant which has started to bloom after

Philip Roberts, from Beccles, with his agave victoria regina plant which has started to bloom after 42 years. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The man behind the counter told them it would not bloom for 100 years but he did not mention how much the plant would grow.

Fast forward 42 years and the elderly couple can no longer carry the plant it is now so huge.

Mr Roberts said: "I am an 84 year old man and I have given up trying to carry him now.

"For the first 42 years he was just slowly growing but since last Monday he has started to grow and bloom at such a fast rate.

"Over the weekend he was growing at eight inches a day. I could almost see him growing in real time.

"Over the last day, growth has started to slow down and I would say on average he is growing at two inches a day."

The plant, pictured only last Wednesday, has grown at a phenomenal rate over just a few days. - Credit: Roberts family

The plant currently stands at the height of Mr Roberts which is 6ft.

But it has not stopped growing yet and the family said they expect the plant to grow at least another 2 to 3 inches.

When it eventually blooms, it will release new plant seeds and eventually die.

The family had no idea when they bought it 42 years ago that it would grow at such an exponential rate in the future.

An agave victoria regina plent, owned my Mr and Mrs Roberts from Beccles, which has started to bloom

The plant is now too big for Mr and Mrs Roberts living room so lives outside. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Roberts said: "We never expected it to grow eight inches day we are shocked.

"We had him in the front room for the first 41 years but then the leaves started to get prickly and dangerous.

"For the last year he has sat in the greenhouse but now he is too big for that.

"My grandson had to move him to the garden but he just keeps growing.

"We can't wait to see him flower and release seeds, it is just all really unexpected."

An agave victoria regina plent, owned my Mr and Mrs Roberts from Beccles, which has started to bloom

The plant will flower and release its seeds soon. - Credit: Danielle Booden

