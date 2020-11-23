Producer announces second festive show for Beccles theatre

Published: 1:43 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:47 AM November 25, 2020

The cast of Christmas LIVE! due to perform at Beccles Public Hall. PHOTO: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre - Credit: Archant

The producer of a town’s Christmas variety show has announced a second, socially-distanced performance will be held next month.

Christmas Live! at Beccles Public Hall will now have a matinee and evening performance for their socially-distanced show on Saturday, December 12.

The show is part of a post-lockdown festive programme at the theatre.

The line-up includes comedy vocal impressionist The Man They Call G, who is renowned across Norfolk and Suffolk for impersonating household names, including Billy Connolly and the Muppets, as well as paying tribute to a wide range of well-known singing voices.

The show will also feature singer Rebecca Jillings, a regular pantomime cast member at Beccles Public Hall, as well as West End vocalist Aaron Bolton and magician Joshua Pickering.

A former member of Norfolk variety act the Brother Lees, G is a regular on stage at Cromer Pier, and has played the Dame in two consecutive pantomimes at St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth, as well as a run as the villain in the Hippodrome’s Circus Halloween Spooktacular.

He said: “Lots of impressionists use props, silly glasses or different hair to turn themselves into someone, but I have stayed away from that. I guess I have my own distinct look, which you could say is quite quirky.

“I wear really bright colours and have outrageous shoes. I have many characteristics that most impressionists would steer clear of, but perhaps that’s what makes my act unique.

“I’m really looking forward to the show. I like surprising people so there will be something in there that has never been seen before.

“This year has been very tough on the entertainment industry, so any performer who gets to perform live to an audience values it so much more now.

“If we can put a smile on someone’s face, it is really appreciated from both sides.”

The show’s producer Ryan Holt will also return to the theatre for his Christmas production of Inside the Snowglobe between December 19 and 24 following the postponement of the town’s pantomime in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the theatre’s box office remains closed during lockdown, tickets can be bought online at www.becclespublichall.co.uk.