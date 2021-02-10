Theatre's online plans to offer half term fun to families

Published: 10:44 AM February 10, 2021

A town's theatre is to raise the curtain online this half term after a crucial funding boost.

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre was forced to close their doors on Boxing Day when Tier 4 restrictions came into force, despite a "hugely successful" socially distanced festive season.

With the third national lockdown then replacing the previous tiers, theatre bosses are now preparing a number of free events to entertain younger crowds later next week.

Joe Press, who performed in Inside the Snowglobe at Beccles Public Hall last December. - Credit: Joe Press

Limited spaces are available for online musical theatre workshops from Monday to Wednesday with West End actors Joe Press and Luke Cartledge, who recently starred in the town's production of Inside the Snowglobe.

The workshop will be split into a professional dance warm up and conditioning, technical dance drills, and a short routine from Mary Poppins and Grease the Musical, with three sessions during the week.

On Thursday, Beccles favourite Daniel Hanton, who frequently features as the dame in the town's annual pantomimes, will be entertaining families with his award-winning Punch and Judy show.

Mama G will then livestream her full scale theatre show, Telling Tales on Telly, on Saturday, February 20, packed with her own stories, original songs and guest appearances.

Matt Day, general manager of Beccles Lido Limited (BLL) which owns the theatre, said: "You might not be able to visit us in person and enjoy some half-term fun, so we are bringing it all to you.

"It's important that young people are able to access these sorts of workshops and entertainment during the tough time we are facing at the moment."

The theatre was one of several in the region boosted by a grant of £80,104 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund.

Following the first national lockdown, the theatre re-opened their doors in September for cinema shows, before holding a number of socially distanced and Covid-safe live events.

Despite the town's annual pantomime being postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, theatre bosses were still able to entertain crowds with a series of festive shows, including a run of performances of Inside the Snowglobe.

To sign up to the workshops, or to book tickets to any of the events, visit the theatre's website at www.becclespublichall.com.