Town's theatre launches youth group ahead of Matilda showcase

Published: 12:15 PM August 13, 2021

The curtain has risen for a theatre company specifically for young people in Beccles.

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre officially launched its own in-house theatre company for youngsters, with plans for a debut production already in action.

The town will be filled with the smell of rebellion when the troupe presents their first show, with Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Jr, with performances set to take place later this year.

Ryan Holt, programming and marketing manager for the venue, said: "This is an exciting time for the theatre as we develop our community and learning offering.

"One of my favourite moments early on in the show is when Matilda sings: 'Even if you are little, you can do a lot'.

"It's such a powerful reminder for each of us, tall and small, to take ownership in how we can create our reality.

"Through the process of putting on this musical, these young people are doing just that.

"They are joining together and working hard to create this extraordinary event for their community and showcasing their talent."

The youth theatre will be led and overseen by industry professional Thom Bailey, who brings a wealth of theatrical experience to the project.

He said:" I am really excited to get the youth theatre started and take this story from page to page."

Based on the beloved book Matilda, and adapted from the award-winning, full-length musical, Matilda the Musical Jr tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Previous experience is not required from those looking to take part in the project, with auditions open to all young people aged between eight and 18.

Auditions for the performance will be held on Saturday, August 28, with rehearsals taking place from September ahead of performances during half-term between October 29 and 31.

The popular venue reopened their doors in May after being forced to close for much of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was, however, one of a number of arts venues across Norfolk and Waveney to receive a share of £4 million in funding through the government's Culture Recovery Fund, with £35,000 awarded.