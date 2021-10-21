Youngsters prepare to take to the stage for debut performance
A town's youth theatre will take to the stage next week for its debut production.
Beccles Public Hall and Theatre launched its in-house theatre company for youngsters in the summer, and dozens of them will tread the boards on the opening night of Matilda the Musical Jr.
Programming and marketing director Ryan Holt said: "The young people have been working really hard over the last few weeks and it is inspiring to see what they have achieved.
"They are joining together and working hard to create this extraordinary event for their community and showcasing their talent.”
The youth theatre is led and directed by Thom Bailey, musical director Rachel King and choreographer Krissy Clarke.
The title role of Matilda will be played by Jasmine Briggs.
Mr Bailey said: "It is nothing short of amazing how, in just under eight weeks, our youngsters have worked with our creative team to create a slick, enjoyable and entertaining production.
"They have developed confidence and skills beyond what I could have dreamed of."
The show will run from October 29-31, with tickets available from the box office and online.