Beccles mourning loss of Queen's 'constant presence in our lives'

The Queen's "remarkable service" has hailed in Beccles as residents reacted to news of her death.

With a book of condolence open at St Michael's Church and the Town Hall, flowers are also being placed at the foot of St Michael's Church Tower in her memory.

Rev Rich Henderson said: "We are mourning the loss of someone who had always been there for the nation throughout the toughest moments.

"Her presence has been constant, and her majesty's faith in Jesus has been steadfast.

"There hasn't been anyone like her who has given such duty to the nation."

Beccles Mayor Barry Darch laying flowers in honour of the Queen. - Credit: Candi Turner / Beccles Town Council

Beccles mayor Barry Darch said the town has a special relationship with the Royal Family dating back to the the 10th Century.

He said: "We are all very sad after the news of the Queen's sad passing and people of all ages are grieving.

"Most people haven't known any other monarch, myself included just about, so it is a seismic change and devastating.

Beccles Mayor Barry Darch signing the book of condolence to the Queen. - Credit: Caroline Topping

"Our principle thoughts are of gratitude to the Queen for her amazing service to our great nation, the constant stability which she provided, and our thoughts in Beccles extend to her family."

In 2021, Beccles Town Council commemorated the visit of Charles II to the town in 1671, and Mr Darch spoke of the other royal celebrations Beccles has hosted over the years.

He added: "At the Platinum Jubilee we celebrated the Queen's amazing reign with a variety of events for the people. We launched a Beccles Gives Back initiative to provide people the opportunity to express their gratitude to the Queen.

The the book of condolences at St Michael's church in Beccles - Credit: Bruno Brown

"People will be contributing to think how they themselves can show their appreciation of the Queens 70 years of service by giving something back to the community."

East Suffolk councillor Caroline Topping said: “I feel very sad.

"The Queen has been present for my entire life and my grandmother, who worked in a munitions factory in London during the Second World War, always spoke of the Royal family with much respect for their dignity, leadership and the positive role models they portrayed.

"The Queen followed in all those respects.

"We will never experience another Queen Elizabeth II."

Trainee lawyer, Luke Spear, 23, said: "I am very sad, she has to be the greatest monarch which Britain has ever had.

"A remarkable servant to the country who always put duty above everything else.

"We need to celebrate her great life, 96 years old is a tremendous innings."