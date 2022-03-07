Town steps up to raise money and donations for people in Ukraine
- Credit: Caroline Topping
A town's community has come together to raise vital funds and donations to people fleeing war torn Ukraine.
Caroline Topping, at Beccles Community Hub, is working with Sue Taylor from Beccles Sewing and Handicrafts and are sewing "Sunflowers for Ukraine."
This is a twofold project where people can wear the sunflower and show their support for Ukraine and also raise funds to go to Ukraine.
They are available in Beccles Community Hub and Beccles Sewing and Handicrafts for a suggested minimum donation of £2.
Other members of the community are coming forward and asking if they can also help in making them.
Morrisons in Beccles is also hosting a collection for key products listed above with the collection closing on Wednesday, March 9.
A1 Clearance, in association with Wilderley and Unicorn Alpaca Walks is looking for toiletries and clothing donations.
Most Read
- 1 Former village pub and hotel all set for an exotic new use
- 2 WATCH: First vans containing Suffolk donations arrive at Ukraine border
- 3 Plans in motion for marathon's 40th anniversary
- 4 Town's theatre to host Ukraine benefit performance
- 5 Fears for 'lifeline' ATMs as cash use in Suffolk drops dramatically
- 6 Funding boost for charity supporting hundreds of Waveney families
- 7 Chance for career hunters to find out more at festival
- 8 Former arable fields are now a thriving wetland for wildlife
- 9 First homes available to reserve at new Bungay development
- 10 Church leaders deny supporting 'abhorrent' gay conversion therapies
Specifically, clothing items such as shoes, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and medical supplies are being sought.
To donate, contact A1 Clearance or Wilderley directly.