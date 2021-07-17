Preparations under way for town's Royal British Legion 100th anniversary

Published: 2:43 PM July 17, 2021

The Royal British Legion branch in Beccles is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special post-Covid celebration.

The celebration was due to take place for the actual anniversary on July 8 but had to postpone due to Covid restrictions.

With 'freedom day' going ahead the celebration will now take place next Saturday (July 24) at the Sea Cadet Head Quarters on Fen Lane, Beccles.

Secretary of the Beccles branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) Jim Roff said: "Our 100th year anniversary is a long time coming particularly with all the Covid restrictions we have had.

"I've been involved with the Beccles branch now for 10 to 15 years and our aim is still the same, to help veterans in our wars.

You may also want to watch:

"We've been in Beccles now since 1921 and I want to thank everyone in the town who has donated throughout the years, our poppy appeal volunteers.

"The celebration will be a great chance to see everyone again and to be joined by the Mayor of Beccles and Peter Aldous."