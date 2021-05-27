Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Man attacked after trying to stop theft of remote control car

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:17 PM May 27, 2021    Updated: 12:44 PM May 27, 2021
This remote control car was stolen from a shed in Beccles

A man was attacked after trying to prevent two men from stealing a remote control car from his shed. 

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident occurred between 11.30pm and 11.55pm on Tuesday, May 25 at an address in Smallgate, Beccles. 

A shed at the property was broken into and a large remote control car with ‘Rockstar’ stickers on it was stolen from inside.

The offenders were challenged by the victim who attempted to stop them, but they pushed him off causing minor injuries before running away with the car.

The suspects are described as two white men, aged in their 20s and wearing dark clothing.

They were seen driving away in a dark coloured vehicle similar to a Ford Fiesta or Vauxhall Corsa.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who is offered a remote control car for sale matching the one pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 27492/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

