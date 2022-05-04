Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Rotarians unite to raise further funds for Ukraine appeal

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:18 PM May 4, 2022
The Rotary Club of Beccles set up a stall near the Friday market in town to collect funds for Ukraine humanitarian relief

Rotarians teamed up to help collect funds to aid the continuing humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The Rotary Club of Beccles set up a stall near the Friday market in town last week to collect funds for Ukraine humanitarian relief.

A club spokesman said: "Although this was a cold day on which most shoppers hurried about their business, Rotarians were grateful to collect the useful sum of £172.90 from small donations."

They also used the occasion to publicise the upcoming Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride on  May 15 - visit its website for further details - where bookings can be made both online and at the Sir John Leman High School on the day.

Last year’s first ride after the pandemic was successful, raising approximately £3,500.

In addition to the half share of the proceeds paid to East Anglian Air Ambulance, the money raised enabled the club to make payments from its charitable trust of £590 to the DEC Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal and another payment of the same amount to Shelterbox.

