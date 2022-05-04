Rotarians unite to raise further funds for Ukraine appeal

The Rotary Club of Beccles set up a stall near the Friday market in town to collect funds for Ukraine humanitarian relief. - Credit: Rotary Club of Beccles

Rotarians teamed up to help collect funds to aid the continuing humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The Rotary Club of Beccles set up a stall near the Friday market in town last week to collect funds for Ukraine humanitarian relief.

A club spokesman said: "Although this was a cold day on which most shoppers hurried about their business, Rotarians were grateful to collect the useful sum of £172.90 from small donations."

The Rotary Club of Beccles collect funds for Ukraine humanitarian relief. - Credit: The Rotary Club of Beccles

They also used the occasion to publicise the upcoming Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride on May 15 - visit its website for further details - where bookings can be made both online and at the Sir John Leman High School on the day.

Last year’s first ride after the pandemic was successful, raising approximately £3,500.

In addition to the half share of the proceeds paid to East Anglian Air Ambulance, the money raised enabled the club to make payments from its charitable trust of £590 to the DEC Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal and another payment of the same amount to Shelterbox.