Runner breaks marathon World Record - dressed as a cheerleader
A Beccles runner has smashed a Guinness World Record at the London Marathon, after finishing the route in less than three-and-a-half hours while dressed in a cheerleader outfit.
Mark Hurren, of Codlins Lane, conquered the 26.2 mile course around the capital with a time of 3:18:22.
Having originally trained for the Brighton Marathon in April 2020, Mr Hurren continued his training throughout the pandemic with a goal of running at least 40 miles per week until he could take part in any marathon.
The London Marathon, held on Sunday, October 3, marked the 92nd consecutive week he'd reached his mile goal.
He said: "I'd ran the London Marathon six times before and I've wanted to do it again for a long time.
"With a friend and coach at my running group being diagnosed and treated for Breast Cancer last year, as well as previous connections to the disease with my nan and a colleague's mum, I decided to apply for a charity place and set about the challenge of the minimum £2,000 sponsorship required.
"In the end, I have amassed over £3,000 for Breast Cancer Now, but the credit for this isn't on me.
"The generosity of the running community, particularly our group the Worlingham RoadRunnerz, and my privileged position in a large asset management firm have had the donations rolling in.
"I have been struck by just how many people have expressed a close connection to breast cancer and the effect that it has on countless lives."
Mr Hurren decided to "raise the bar" for this marathon attempt in a bid to raise more donations.
He said: "I decided to investigate trying to break a Guinness World Record and, after much thought, I asked if they would set up a new category of 'Fastest marathon dressed as a cheerleader (male)', as there was already an existing female record.
"I found a lovely local company, Spotlight Costumes, in Ellough, who made my dress and I found a couple of opportunities to try it out before the big day. Training regularly became 10 miles around the streetlit parts of Beccles and Worlingham late at night.
"The race itself I can't do justice in words. It was simply an incredible atmosphere and running in a bright pink cheerleader outfit and carrying pompoms all the way just takes that up a level."
To donate to Mr Hurren's efforts, go to: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/maninpink