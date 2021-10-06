Runner breaks marathon World Record - dressed as a cheerleader

Published: 4:57 PM October 6, 2021

A Beccles runner has smashed a Guinness World Record at the London Marathon, after finishing the route in less than three-and-a-half hours while dressed in a cheerleader outfit.

Mark Hurren, of Codlins Lane, conquered the 26.2 mile course around the capital with a time of 3:18:22.

Having originally trained for the Brighton Marathon in April 2020, Mr Hurren continued his training throughout the pandemic with a goal of running at least 40 miles per week until he could take part in any marathon.

Mark Hurren with his Guinness World Record at the London Marathon - Credit: Guinness World Records

The London Marathon, held on Sunday, October 3, marked the 92nd consecutive week he'd reached his mile goal.

He said: "I'd ran the London Marathon six times before and I've wanted to do it again for a long time.

"With a friend and coach at my running group being diagnosed and treated for Breast Cancer last year, as well as previous connections to the disease with my nan and a colleague's mum, I decided to apply for a charity place and set about the challenge of the minimum £2,000 sponsorship required.

Mark Hurren set a Guinness World Record at the London Marathon - Credit: Mark Hurren

"In the end, I have amassed over £3,000 for Breast Cancer Now, but the credit for this isn't on me.

"The generosity of the running community, particularly our group the Worlingham RoadRunnerz, and my privileged position in a large asset management firm have had the donations rolling in.

"I have been struck by just how many people have expressed a close connection to breast cancer and the effect that it has on countless lives."

Mr Hurren decided to "raise the bar" for this marathon attempt in a bid to raise more donations.

He said: "I decided to investigate trying to break a Guinness World Record and, after much thought, I asked if they would set up a new category of 'Fastest marathon dressed as a cheerleader (male)', as there was already an existing female record.

"I found a lovely local company, Spotlight Costumes, in Ellough, who made my dress and I found a couple of opportunities to try it out before the big day. Training regularly became 10 miles around the streetlit parts of Beccles and Worlingham late at night.

"The race itself I can't do justice in words. It was simply an incredible atmosphere and running in a bright pink cheerleader outfit and carrying pompoms all the way just takes that up a level."

To donate to Mr Hurren's efforts, go to: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/maninpink