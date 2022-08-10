Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
New minister appointed for Beccles Salvation Army

Bruno Brown

Published: 10:48 AM August 10, 2022
Harry Woods, the Beccles Salvation Army's new minister

Harry Woods, the Beccles Salvation Army's new minister - Credit: Beccles Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Beccles have appointed a new minister.

Last Sunday a welcome service took place at the Salvation Army Church on Blyburgate, Beccles, to welcome the newly appointed Minister Harry Woods.

Mr Woods said "I very much look forward to getting to know the wider community and growing the Salvation Army in Beccles. 

"I look forward to expanding our programme to meet and help the needs of the local community, one of the ways will be setting  up program to support those locally living with Dementia in the town.

"The work we do is varied, from helping victims of abuse, to nurseries, community choirs and food banks.

"Our community work is our strength, all powered through God's love."

To contact the Beccles Salvation Army branch, email beccles@salvationarmy.org.uk, or call 01502 713235.

