Church's lunchtime concerts to return after Covid hiatus

A series of lunchtime concerts will be held at St Michael's Church - Credit: Nick Butcher

A series of lunchtime concerts will return to a Beccles church later this month for the first time since before the pandemic.

St Michael's Church's lunchtime concerts will return on Friday, July 22 as part of the annual series after a three-year Coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Richard Card, chair of the Friends of St Michael's, said: "We are delighted that the exceptional performers in our programme have agreed to appear at this year's concert series.

"Some of them have performed in our previous series to rapturous applause, and all of our performers have a well-deserved high reputation in the area.

"I know that the audiences will be in for a musical treat."

Starting with Rumpus Ukulele on July 22, the series includes Tim Patient's organ recital on July 29, sea shanties from Lowestoft Longshoremen on August 5, and baritone Matt Smith and pianist Richard Jones on August 12.

The series will end with Tootie Flooties on August 19, with all performances taking place between 12.30pm and 1.15pm.

While the concerts are free, donations can be made to the Friends of St Michael's charity to help the restoration, maintenance and improvement of the town centre church.