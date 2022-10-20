New youth choir club to be launched in Beccles next month

The choir club will be hosted at St Michael's Church in the Beccles town centre - Credit: Archant

A new choir group will be launching in Beccles to give people a new opportunity to bellow from the heavens.

Joy Collective! is new and exciting opportunity to join a contemporary and lively choir, designed specifically for young people aged 8-17.

Launching with a free workshop and mini performance, Joy Collective! will explore a range of secular and spiritual music, engaging young people in the exhilarating world of music.

Rich Henderson, rector at St Michael's Church, Beccles, said: “We are excited to be launching Joy Collective! to encourage young people to meet, gather and enjoy singing a range of music together.”

The choir will be led by Julia Higgins, an experienced singing teacher, Anthony Isaacs, an experienced leader of choirs and community projects, and Kate Cracknell, Beccles Parish’s youth pastor.

The first workshop will take place on Sunday, November 6, between 1pm and 4pm at St Michael’s Church, Beccles.

Booking is essential and young people can be signed up via the parish website.