Police officers reviewed after death of war veteran

Published: 5:35 PM June 9, 2021

An inquest into Adam Coates' death was held at Ipswich Coroner's Court. - Credit: Archant

A war veteran was found dead at his home after police officers were unable to get inside.

Adam Coates was found at his Peddars Lane home in Beccles on April 25, last year.

An inquest into the 31-year-old father-of-three's death resumed at Ipswich Coroner's Court on Wednesday, June 9, which heard the scaffolder had made two previous attempts to take his own life, firstly in 2018, then again a month before he was found.

Police officers arrived at Mr Coates' home after being alerted by his wife at 5.41pm, but were unable to enter his home until around 6.15pm.

A method of entry kit had been requested from Halesworth as attending officers sought to establish Mr Coates' whereabouts.

A decision was then made to enter his home after hearing his mobile phone ringing inside.

A review from the constabulary's professional standards division identified no performance issues, adding officers' actions did not meet the criteria to be referred to the Independent Officer for Police Conduct.

In a statement read to the hearing, his mother Dawn Davies said: "Adam was an identical twin and was extremely fun loving and a friendly child.

"He had a love for the outdoors and for making things, which continued throughout his life.

"He started army basic training in 2006 aged 17 and received a medal and was commended by his major for his work and behaviour while on tour in Iraq."

Assistant coroner Christopher Long decided against producing a Prevention of Future Deaths report following evidence from the officers involved.

Concluding Mr Coates died as a result of suicide, he said: "We have heard the steps which an officer should take when deciding whether to enter a home and the evidence of the officers were that they were endeavouring to do that.

"I have to consider whether an act or omission contributed to his death and I have not found an act or omission which did."

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.