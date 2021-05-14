Woman's virtual head shave in memory of loved ones lost to cancer

Published: 2:54 PM May 14, 2021

A woman from Beccles is shaving her head online 5,000 miles from home to raise money for cancer research and in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

Honor Whyte, 21, is teaching child care with an international volunteer organisation in Costa Rica but that hasn’t stopped her reaching out to friends and supporters back home as she braves the razor for Cancer Research UK.

Honor is a former amateur jockey and now second year Anthropology student at Exeter University.

She flew out to the Caribbean last weekend (May 8) to teach for three weeks.

While she is abroad she is determined to complete her fundraising efforts to raise as much money as she can in memory of four close family friends she recently lost to cancer.

Honor in action at a point-to-point. - Credit: Honor Whyte

Honor said: “Last year I lost my father’s cousin and best friend, Nick Whyte, my mentor and guide to my early horse racing career, Jeffrey Bowles, Siobhan Arundel, a close friend of my mother’s and last month, my Great Aunt Heather Mackintosh.

“Cancer Research UK is at the frontline in the fight against cancer but they rely on fundraising to support their research and save lives.

"I just wanted to do something to raise money and at the same time, try to understand in some small way what it might be like to lose your hair and the emotional impact it can have on anyone experiencing cancer treatment."

Honor said she has already raised over £2,000 and will be streaming her head shave live and online this weekend on a beach in Puerto Viejo to encourage more donations to fund further research.

Honor (left) with Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton. - Credit: Honor Whyte

She added: “This year has been tough for all of us but especially those who suffer with cancer.

"Having lost some close family and friends who struggled and ultimately lost their fight it has raised my awareness of this terrible disease and given me an urge to raise money for cancer research.

“This is a cause that is extremely important to millions of people around the world and very close to my heart and I wasn’t going to let a few thousand miles stop my friends, family and supporters see me shave off my hair to raise money for a good cause.”

Honor's fundraising page can be found here.