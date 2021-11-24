Beccles woman wins national beauty pageant competition

Brooke Smith has her sights set on the world title now. - Credit: Brian Hayes Photography

A Beccles woman who has been competing in pageant competitions for the past four years says she is 'proud' to have won Miss Intercontinental England 2021/22.

Brooke Smith, 23, has been competing in beauty pageants since 2017 and won her first regional competition this year.

Until this weekend, Miss Smith was known as Miss Intercontinental Norwich but took part in a national competition in Liverpool where it was announced she had become Miss Intercontinental England.

With big plans to take on the international stage next year, Miss Smith reflected on her huge success.

She said: "This feels like such a huge achievement for me and I can't quite believe that I am now Miss Intercontinental England.

"Over the last year I gained the title of Miss Intercontinental Norwich and to now be Miss Intercontinental England is just surreal."

Miss Smith said she has had a few setbacks in the past where she has not won even regional titles.

But this has not stopped her from achieving her success.

"It was a mixture of reasons as to why I decided to start performing in beauty pageants," Miss Smith said.

"I knew a few friends who were involved with it all a few years ago and this spurred on my initial interest.

"I've competed in various competitions in the past including Miss Universe GB and I like it because it gives me a platform and a voice to also help and encourage other young women who may be interested in competing in beauty pageants.

"Everyone's experience to beauty pageants is so different, you could be awarded with a title first time around or years later like myself.

"But the support from friends and family has been incredible."

Miss Smith is set to compete in the international competition next year which should take place during October 2022.

She has her sights set on the world title.

She said: "It really is so exciting to be competing on the international stage next year.

"A goal I have in mind is to win the European title but you never know I could come home with the international title.

"I would like to say a big thank you to sponsors Watford Smiles, Cash Inn Ltd, GAB (Gabriella Aesthetics) and Seasons Health Club Ltd."