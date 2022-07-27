Town's beer festival welcomes crowds with over £1,300 raised for charity

On the left is Greg Williams, Event organiser, Stuart Back on the right, while Mr Buck's fiancé, Rachel Fenoughty, is in the centre. - Credit: Stuart Buck

The return of a town's popular beer and music festival welcomed over 500 visitors and raised over £1,300 for charity.

Held at the Maltings Pavilion, the Bungay Beer and Music Festival entertained the crowds with live music on Friday evening, July 22, before and soul DJ's took to the stage on Saturday, supported by a broad selection of beers and food from the team at Bigod Kitchen.

Bungay Beer and Music Festival in full swing Friday evening. More than 500 people attended over the course of the Friday night and Saturday afternoon/night. - Credit: Stuart Buck

Stuart Buck, chair of the organising committee, said: "I would like to thank everyone involved who participated, helped and visited the festival to make it the event it was.

"In particular I would like to thank the beer tent team and Maltings bar staff who worked tirelessly to serve throughout the event, and special thanks to the event's main sponsor, Spectra Packaging, for their support."

'The Beer Team' stood in the Beer tent where they served the festivals fast range of ales, stouts and ciders. - Credit: Stuart Buck

Alex Wiseman, partnerships manager from Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: "It was an amazing response and we want to thank everyone for their efforts and their kind donations."

Chairman of the Bungay and District Sports Association, who run the site, Jon Fuller, 46, said: "I was pleased to see so many people from the town enjoy the surroundings of the Maltings.