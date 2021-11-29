Family and friends raise £4,000 and walk in memory of Bungay man

Family and friends of a 34-year-old took to the streets of Bungay and raised over £4,000 by walking in his memory.

Ben Plumb died in January 2020, after a lengthy mental health battle.

Ben Plumb was lost to suicide in January 2020. - Credit: MensCraft

Ben’s sister Holly decided to do something positive around the time of his birthday on November 7.

She set up a local walk in his memory and publicised it via social media looking to hit a £250 target on the JustGiving page.

The page surpassed all expectations, raising just over £4,000.

With a slogan ‘Move your bum for Ben Plum’, friends and family joined the walk including friends in Bungay with 70 people present on the day and plans for an annual event.

Sue Plumb, Ben’s mum said: “We would hope this donation would help someone else suffering from mental health and hopefully prevent another family from receiving that devastating knock on the door with awful news.

"Ben's loss has been devastating to us as a family and left a huge void in all our lives.

"He was a big character in life very much loved.

"It's very sad to think he felt alone yet all these people were out there for him."

As well donating the money to the national charity Mind, the family wanted to also help a local charity and have raised a total of £1,070 which they have donated with a presentation cheque to MensCraft.

“We are especially keen to reach men who may not know how or where to go to ask for support," Sue said.

"They may not be prepared to go to their doctor.

"Often family and friends are key in getting support for men who may be having difficulties.

"With the money raised by Ben’s family and friends we will create a small grant fund for individuals to access when in need and that can make a big difference in reducing their suicidal thoughts.

"Perhaps for example, a membership card to the local swimming pool or initial access to mediation services."

"We are very grateful for Sue and family for the very generous donation."