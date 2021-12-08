Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
82-year-old man reported missing has been found alive and well

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:48 PM December 8, 2021
Updated: 10:54 PM December 8, 2021
Police are appealing for help in tracing Bernard Collins from Beccles.

Police are appealing for help in tracing Bernard Collins from Beccles. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An 82-year-old man who was reported missing from Beccles has now been found. 

Police have called off the search for Bernard Collins. 

Officers became concerned for Mr Collins welfare after they were unable to located him after he was last seen in the Homefield Paddock area of the town on Wednesday December 8.

But Suffolk Police reported at around 10pm tonight [December 8] that he has now been found and thanked members of the community.

On Twitter, a spokesman wrote: "Police searching for 82 year old Bernard Collins from #Beccles reported as missing earlier today have located him - thank you to the public for their help with this matter."

