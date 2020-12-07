BRIT School graduate to light up town's theatre during Christmas run

Published: 11:49 AM December 7, 2020

Joe Press, who will be performing in Inside the Snowglobe at Beccles Public Hall this December. - Credit: Joe Press

A BRIT School graduate will be taking to the stage this month as part of a town theatre's Christmas programme.

Joe Press will be starring in Inside the Snowglobe, Beccles Public Hall's live, covid-secure festive show taking place from December 19.

The 25-year-old will play the role of cheeky elf Oddjob during the show's 18 performance run, which will feature all the elements of a traditional Christmas production, including slapstick comedy and pantomime routines.

Mr Press, who hails from Wroxham, is a trained dancer, singer and actor, and has been part of Norwich Theatre Royal's pantomime for several seasons.

His first foray into theatre began when he was a child, having excelled at drama in school.

He said: "I was always creative and I used to put on Punch and Judy shows at children's parties.

"I did ballet for years and I used to perform in shows at Norwich Theatre Royal, but finances meant that paying for drama school was tricky.

"The BRIT School is free, but they don't usually take many people from outside London. I never thought I would get in, but I applied and they accepted me."

Beccles Public Hall PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

After further training at Laine Theatre Arts School in Epsom, Mr Press joins the cast of Inside the Snowglobe fresh from 14 months in Hamburg, Germany, where he starred in Cameron Mackintosh's show Mary Poppins.

He said: "As part of the role, I had to learn German. Half of the cast were English, so we all learnt it phonetically and, due to the fact I was a swing, I had to learn 12 different parts.

"It was an absolutely magical experience.

"We are lucky that the arts are so strong in Norfolk and Suffolk. Shows are still happening and we are able to be creative.

"We have got five days of intense rehearsals and then we are on stage.

"I live in London but being here for the show will also mean I can spend Christmas with my family."

The show, produced by Ryan Holt, is being staged following the postponement of the town's annual pantomime following the coronavirus outbreak, and will run until December 24.

Tickets for Inside the Snowglobe are on sale now at www.becclespublichall.co.uk.