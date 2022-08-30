Britain's Got Talent star delights Bungay with sell-out show
- Credit: Archant/Lucy Ohsten
A Norfolk comedian who delighted the Britain's Got Talent judges entertained the crowds at a packed Fisher Theatre last week.
On Friday, August 26, Ben Langley showed the Bungay venue just why he is such a popular entertainer.
In a sell-out show, he treated the audience to a comic romp though juggling, funny songs, magic, inserting himself into a giant yellow balloon, plus his popular Misheard Lyrics routine, for which he received a standing ovation from judges on Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago.
Mr Langley has spent his life on stage and was in Covent Garden for 20 years with his street show before marrying wife Sarah, a choreographer, and having their two sons, Elwood and Loxley.
He has also been performing at the Norwich Theatre Royal for the past 22 years.
He said: “It was a fantastic night and a real pleasure to perform for such a wonderful audience in a great theatre.
"I live in Norfolk, so it’s very special to perform on home turf after a long summer tour up and down the country.
"A huge thank you to the audience for their support, the Fisher Theatre for making me so welcome and to my support act, the amazing singer Steven Yallop.”
Niamh Smyth, programme and events manager at the Fisher Theatre, said: “Ben Langley is such a big attraction and we were delighted to welcome him back here again.
"Audiences of all ages love him, because he is a skilled all-round entertainer who can tap into the just plain silly humour we all love.
"He’s a breath of fresh air and we hope he returns to us in Bungay very soon.”