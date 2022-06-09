Broads Life Festival to hit Beccles this weekend

A festival celebrating everything special about the Broads National Park is set to hit Beccles this weekend.

The ‘Broads Life’ Festival will take place at Beccles Quay on Saturday, June 11, from 10am to 6pm.

It aims to attract people from around Suffolk and Norfolk, encouraging them to enjoy the Broads and discover the many things it has to offer.

Beccles Broad water activities. - Credit: NNSS

Hosted by the Broads Authority as part of the National Lottery Heritage-funded Water, Mills and Marshes Scheme, the festival offers free activities, performances and workshops for families.

There will be various performances from local theatre companies, family activities, storytelling and workshops, with visitors invited to explore the countryside and River Waveney by day boat, ferry or on guided heritage walks.

Broads Authority project officer and Festival organiser, Anna Collingbourne, said: “This festival will celebrate the Broads and will be a great day out for people of all ages.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for local people to enjoy their National Park, to cherish it, to learn more about it and to experience the river and marshes for themselves.”