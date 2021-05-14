Former prisoner of war nurse celebrated for her service

Published: 3:09 PM May 14, 2021

Support worker Geraldine West is pictured handing over the flowers to Betty who moved to Brooke House from her home in Poringland in 2015.

A warm tribute has been paid to a former prisoners of war nurse whose career began during the Second World War.

Betty Brighton, of Brooke House care home, was presented with chocolates and flowers to show their appreciation of her service as part of International Nurse's Day on Wednesday.

Betty, who was born in Holloway, London, started her training at Leicester Royal Infirmary Hospital at the age of 18.

During her time there, she was involved in nursing prisoners of war and also miners, due to it being a mining community.

Betty was known for her hard work and empathetic nursing; she eventually became a ward sister.

Betty, while at St John's Ambulance, Watford Brigade.

In 1946 she left Leicester and the Royal Infirmary, moving back to London.

It was at a dance that Betty met her future husband, Albert Brighton, and they wed in 1947.

Betty served with St John’s Ambulance for 20 years, retiring in 1979, before moving to Norfolk.

Home manager Julie Bullimore said: “Betty has given so much of her life to public service, we wanted to honour that fact on International Nurses Day.”