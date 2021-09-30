Pub's beer festival to remember much-loved grandmother

Published: 12:08 PM September 30, 2021

Grandmother Jennifer Potter, who died after being hit by a car on the A143 at Ditchingham. - Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Smith

A pub is to hold a beer festival in memory of a "dear customer" and much-loved grandmother on the first anniversary of her death.

Jennifer Potter died after being hit by a car crossing the A143 at Ditchingham on October 2, 2020, as she walked back to her Bungay home from the Artichoke in Broome.

After being forced to cancel many regular events throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the pub will now bring back their popular beer festival on Sunday to remember Mrs Potter, as well as raising money for cancer charities.

The Artichoke, Broome. - Credit: Andy Darnell

The 61-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer in December 2006, and didn't receive the all clear until a month after marrying her husband James Potter in June 2007.

Mr Potter said: "Due to Covid, the pub had to shelve many plans for events that would normally take place earlier in the summer, such as their beer festival and, likewise, I was unable to have a celebration of her life as I would have wanted to.

"The owner of the Artichoke suggested we share these two events and he is holding a beer festival on Sunday, the anniversary of Jennie's death, with it being in her memory, and raising money for cancer charities.

"We have already had great support from local businesses and friends pledging raffle prizes and we have some music planned for entertainment as well."

The event at the Artichoke will run from 2pm until closing time.

Emergency services had been called to the A143 at Ditchingham, near to the junction of Old Yarmouth Road, at 8.30pm.

An inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in July heard improved signage was to be installed on the road following Mrs Potter's death, with area coroner Jacqueline Lake concluding the mother-of-two died as a result of a road traffic collision.

A police investigation into the driver found no evidence of alcohol, cannabis or cocaine in the driver's system, while his phone was only in use as a satnav.

Following the crash, Mrs Potter's daughter Jasmine Smith paid tribute to the grandmother-of-seven, saying: "She was the life and soul and her smile could light up any room.

"She will stay in our hearts forever."