Picturesque Bungay retirement home officially Grade II listed

Gallery

Published: 12:15 AM April 14, 2021

A picturesque 19th century Almshouse which has supported a town's retired residents for over 120 years has officially been recognised with a prestigious status.

St Edmund's Almshouse in Bungay has been listed as a Grade II building by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

Built in 1895 at a cost of £2,000, with funds donated by local solicitor Frederick Smith, who also served as town Reeve in four periods between 1885 and 1900, the building provided accommodation for six single tenants and two married couples.

St.Edmund's Almshouse, Outney Road, Bungay, Suffolk - Credit: Historic England

The single-storey Tudor-style building, with gabled bays, stone mullion windows and finely crafted Gothic detailing, was designed to show homeliness and comfort.

Melissa Thompson, senior listing adviser for Historic England in the east, said :"This charming building has supported retired residents in Bungay for over 120 years, offering comfortable and restful retirement accommodation.

"Listing St Edmund's Almshouse celebrates its importance to the local community and recognises the philanthropic gesture of Frederick Smith, which enabled the building of this beautiful home."

St Edmund's Almshouse circa 1900-1910 - Credit: Bungay Museum Trust

The building is thought to have been designed by Bernard Smith, a Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects, who had previously been commissioned by the town Reeve to design the billiard room extension at his Earsham House, which now serves as the Town Hall, with the billiard room the council chamber.

Current town Reeve, and chair of the Bungay Town Trust, Judy Cloke said: "I am delighted the St Edmund's Almshouse has been classified as Grade II listed.

"Its attractive design is a well-loved and familiar feature of the Bungay townscape and something of which the Town Trust can be very proud, especially following recent refurbishment and upgrading.

The carved sign on the façade of the building of St Edmund's Almshouse. - Credit: Bungay Museum Trust

"Not only is it good to look at, it offers a vital service to the local community."

The two Mr Smiths, who were not related, also collaborated on two other listed buildings in the town, including the Grade II* listed Roman Catholic Church of St Edmund, built between 1889 and 1901, and its Grade II listed Presbytery, built in 1894.

St Edmund's Almshouse shown next to the Cherry Tree Pub in Bungay. - Credit: Bungay Museum Trust

St Edmund's Almshouse circa 1920s - Credit: Bungay Museum Trust

St Edmund's Almshouse shown from Station Road. The railway station was at the end of the road, adjacent to the Common. - Credit: Bungay Museum Trust

St.Edmund's Almshouse, Outney Road, Bungay, Suffolk - Credit: Historic England

St. Edmund's Almshouse, Outney Road, Bungay, Suffolk - Credit: Historic England



