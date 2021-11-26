Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Bungay baby bank to open in town and support the community

Jasper King

Published: 2:43 PM November 26, 2021
morrisons

Morrisons in Beccles are helping with the much needed supplies - Credit: Bungay Community Support (BCS)

Bungay Community Support are launching the Bungay Baby Bank on November 30.

Open from 10am-12pm at Owles Warehouse, there will be clothes and nappies for babies and toddlers aged 0-3 years.

The bank will be open on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, with the last one before Christmas being on December 14. 

The bank is the first of its kind in Bungay and is accessible to anyone, regardless of income and no referrals are needed.

Morrisons in Beccles are supporting the project with donations of nappies and clothes.

Martha Coleman, BCS project coordinator, said: "The baby bank aims to give people the opportunity to swap or donate their pre-loved baby clothes.

"Children grow so quickly and replacing their clothes can be expensive, so we hope to support caregivers with this cost.

"Plus it's much better for the environment than buying everything new."

If you have items to donate there is a donation box at Trinity Church, which is open 9-5pm on weekdays.

Get in contact with Martha Coleman at bungayvolunteers@gmail.com or call 0300 365 2995. 

