Bungay baby bank to open in town and support the community
- Credit: Bungay Community Support (BCS)
Bungay Community Support are launching the Bungay Baby Bank on November 30.
Open from 10am-12pm at Owles Warehouse, there will be clothes and nappies for babies and toddlers aged 0-3 years.
The bank will be open on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, with the last one before Christmas being on December 14.
The bank is the first of its kind in Bungay and is accessible to anyone, regardless of income and no referrals are needed.
Morrisons in Beccles are supporting the project with donations of nappies and clothes.
Martha Coleman, BCS project coordinator, said: "The baby bank aims to give people the opportunity to swap or donate their pre-loved baby clothes.
"Children grow so quickly and replacing their clothes can be expensive, so we hope to support caregivers with this cost.
Most Read
- 1 Listed townhouse in former maltings building is for sale by auction
- 2 Lotto winners to sell knitted mini donkeys at Beccles Christmas lights
- 3 Beccles woman wins national beauty pageant competition
- 4 'Roll on Christmas': Bungay's joy at lights switch on
- 5 Free parking in Beccles for Christmas lights switch on
- 6 Local leaders gather as plans for Beccles cycle path in motion
- 7 Bungay baby bank to open in town and support the community
- 8 Here's what we know so far about the new Covid variant
- 9 Dates confirmed for Beccles and Bungay Christmas lights switch ons
- 10 Beccles and Halesworth supported with Covid 19 winter plans
"Plus it's much better for the environment than buying everything new."
If you have items to donate there is a donation box at Trinity Church, which is open 9-5pm on weekdays.
Get in contact with Martha Coleman at bungayvolunteers@gmail.com or call 0300 365 2995.