Muddy paws and tired legs as Groggy Doggy run returns

Muddy legs and soggy paws raced through miles of rural riverside as an annual post-Christmas run returned.

More than 300 runners descended on Outney Common, in Bungay, for the return of the Groggy Doggy cross country run on bank holiday Monday, December 27.

Many of those taking part arrived at the start line in fancy dress, with an array of costumes from Thing One and Thing Two to Santas and elves.

Groggy Doggy run near Bungay Alison Read with Cleo - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The event, hosted by the Bungay Black Dog Running Club, included races for eight to 12-year-olds, a canine run and a human run.

Race director Bobbie Sauerzapf said: "The race has gone very well.

"It has been full since November so it has proved very popular once again.

"It has been an absolute joy to be able to put this race on again this year with the way things are going.

"We never knew if we would have to pull it but we wanted to put on an event that was safe and enjoyable for everyone.

"Once again we have seen all sorts of costumes and dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Groggy Doggy run near Bungay Jonathan Weavers with Wilma - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"People just come to enjoy themselves and that is what it is all about."

Adult runners completed two laps of the picturesque course, 5.2 miles in all.

Runners had been asked not to attend if they felt unwell, especially if they were experiencing Covid symptoms, as well as being urged to take a lateral flow test before attending.

A limit of 350 runners had been set, with registration full since November.

Groggy Doggy run near Bungay Kate Cameron with Reggie - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Groggy Doggy run near Bungay Diane Gooch with Roo - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Groggy Doggy run near Bungay Allyson, Benson and Lydia Phillips with Rowlf - Credit: Sonya Duncan



