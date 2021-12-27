Muddy paws and tired legs as Groggy Doggy run returns
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Muddy legs and soggy paws raced through miles of rural riverside as an annual post-Christmas run returned.
More than 300 runners descended on Outney Common, in Bungay, for the return of the Groggy Doggy cross country run on bank holiday Monday, December 27.
Many of those taking part arrived at the start line in fancy dress, with an array of costumes from Thing One and Thing Two to Santas and elves.
The event, hosted by the Bungay Black Dog Running Club, included races for eight to 12-year-olds, a canine run and a human run.
Race director Bobbie Sauerzapf said: "The race has gone very well.
"It has been full since November so it has proved very popular once again.
"It has been an absolute joy to be able to put this race on again this year with the way things are going.
Most Read
- 1 Uncertainty over town's Boxing Day hunt due to Covid restrictions
- 2 Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree
- 3 Hundreds line streets as hunt returns to Bungay
- 4 Fire crews rescue person from single vehicle crash
- 5 Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing
- 6 Charity's fears for Covid orphans worldwide
- 7 Convoy of work vans give businessman, who died aged 59, fitting send-off
- 8 Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns
- 9 Burglar takes cash and jewellery after getting in to home using open window
- 10 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
"We never knew if we would have to pull it but we wanted to put on an event that was safe and enjoyable for everyone.
"Once again we have seen all sorts of costumes and dogs of all shapes and sizes.
"People just come to enjoy themselves and that is what it is all about."
Adult runners completed two laps of the picturesque course, 5.2 miles in all.
Runners had been asked not to attend if they felt unwell, especially if they were experiencing Covid symptoms, as well as being urged to take a lateral flow test before attending.
A limit of 350 runners had been set, with registration full since November.