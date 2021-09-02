Gallery
Stunning images showcased at Bungay camera club’s contest
- Credit: Victor Schwanberg
Talented photographers have showcased stunning images as part of a camera club’s latest competition.
Bungay Camera Club members have been rewarded at its popular ‘Portraits’ contest.
Nearly 60 images were entered across Colour, Monochrome and ‘Digital Projected Image’ (DPI) categories in the most recent ‘Portraits’ event, which was held on Zoom, with judging by Nick Akers.
Joint first place in the colour category was awarded to Mark Gray and Richard Roberts.
Jackie Moore and Andy Wilson achieved joint second place, while Ray Mason and Lesley Williams were placed joint third.
Monochrome images by Jerry Keeble, David Penrose and Victor Schwanberg took joint first place.
Ray Mason came second and Mark Gray finished third.
Jerry Keeble’s DPI was awarded joint first place together with David Penrose.
Joint second place was shared by Mark Gray, Jackie Moore and Richard Roberts.
Images by Carol Maycock, Victor Schwanberg and Andy Wilson finished joint third.
The club’s annual exhibition is to be held virtually on the club’s website.
A club spokesman said: “Members normally look forward to welcoming members of the public to Broome Village Hall to view a display of prints and digitally projected images.
“However due to the current situation, it was decided to hold an online exhibition this year.”
The exhibition appears on the club’s website www.bungaycameraclub.co.uk from Saturday, September 4.