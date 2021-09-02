Stunning images showcased at Bungay camera club’s contest

Gallery

Published: 4:20 PM September 2, 2021

Percy, by Victor Schwanberg, joint first place in the monochrome image category. - Credit: Victor Schwanberg

Talented photographers have showcased stunning images as part of a camera club’s latest competition.

Bungay Camera Club members have been rewarded at its popular ‘Portraits’ contest.

Nearly 60 images were entered across Colour, Monochrome and ‘Digital Projected Image’ (DPI) categories in the most recent ‘Portraits’ event, which was held on Zoom, with judging by Nick Akers.

Girl in a mob cap, by Mark Gray, joint first place colour image category. - Credit: Mark Gray

Joint first place in the colour category was awarded to Mark Gray and Richard Roberts.

Oh no! It's Grandad with his camera again, by Richard Roberts, joint first place in the colour image. - Credit: Richard Roberts

Jackie Moore and Andy Wilson achieved joint second place, while Ray Mason and Lesley Williams were placed joint third.

Gina gets the giggles, by Andy Wilson, joint second place in the colour print category. - Credit: Andy Wilson

Charlotte by Jerry Keeble, joint first place in the monochrome image category. - Credit: Jerry Keeble

Monochrome images by Jerry Keeble, David Penrose and Victor Schwanberg took joint first place.

Ray Mason came second and Mark Gray finished third.

I am not going to cry, by Jerry Keeble, joint first place in the DPI category. - Credit: Jerry Keeble

Jerry Keeble’s DPI was awarded joint first place together with David Penrose.

Summer Breeze, by Richard Roberts, joint second place in the DPI category. - Credit: Richard Roberts

Joint second place was shared by Mark Gray, Jackie Moore and Richard Roberts.

Leaving, by Jackie Moore, joint second place in the DPI category. - Credit: Jackie Moore

Images by Carol Maycock, Victor Schwanberg and Andy Wilson finished joint third.

Happiness, by Mark Gray, joint second place in the DPI category. - Credit: Mark Gray

The club’s annual exhibition is to be held virtually on the club’s website.

A club spokesman said: “Members normally look forward to welcoming members of the public to Broome Village Hall to view a display of prints and digitally projected images.

“However due to the current situation, it was decided to hold an online exhibition this year.”

Silver Birch by Andy Wilson. - Credit: Andy Wilson

The exhibition appears on the club’s website www.bungaycameraclub.co.uk from Saturday, September 4.