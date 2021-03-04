Camera club's stunning images showcased in latest competition
- Credit: Andy Wilson
Stunning photos of Bungay and beyond have been showcased as part of a camera club's latest competition.
The Bungay Camera Club event, held on Zoom, was the club's first competition of the year, with judging by Rex Makemson.
In the colour category, joint first place was awarded to Andy Wilson and David Penrose, while Carol Maycock and Kenneth Warne achieved joint second and Holly Stranks, Jackie Moore and Nick Barber finished third.
Monochrome images by Mr Penrose and Ms Stranks were awarded joint first, while Andy Willows and Mr Barber finished joint second. Sue Grief, Peter Nixon, Jane Murphy, Ms Moore, Ray Mason, Adrian Mutitt and Ms Maycock.
In the traditional digital projected image category, joint first place was awarded to Jerry Keeble and Mr Penrose. Images by Victor Schwanberg, Ms Maycock and Mr Wilson achieved joint second while joint third went to Richard Roberts, Ron Dekker, Mr Mason, Mr Warne, Ms Moore, Edward Lynch, Andy Willows and Ms Stranks.
The club is open to new members despite the absence of physical meetings, with more details at www.bungaycameraclub.co.uk.
