Camera club's stunning images showcased in latest competition

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:27 PM March 4, 2021   
Run Ruby Run, by Andy Wilson, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021.

Run Ruby Run, by Andy Wilson, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021. - Credit: Andy Wilson

Stunning photos of Bungay and beyond have been showcased as part of a camera club's latest competition.

The Bungay Camera Club event, held on Zoom, was the club's first competition of the year, with judging by Rex Makemson.

In the colour category, joint first place was awarded to Andy Wilson and David Penrose, while Carol Maycock and Kenneth Warne achieved joint second and Holly Stranks, Jackie Moore and Nick Barber finished third.

Suffolk Winter, by David Penrose, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021.

Suffolk Winter, by David Penrose, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021. - Credit: David Penrose

Monochrome images by Mr Penrose and Ms Stranks were awarded joint first, while Andy Willows and Mr Barber finished joint second. Sue Grief, Peter Nixon, Jane Murphy, Ms Moore, Ray Mason, Adrian Mutitt and Ms Maycock.

Refuge, by David Penrose, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021.

Refuge, by David Penrose, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021. - Credit: David Penrose

Halvergate Windmill, by Holly Stranks, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021.

Halvergate Windmill, by Holly Stranks, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021. - Credit: Holly Stranks

In the traditional digital projected image category, joint first place was awarded to Jerry Keeble and Mr Penrose. Images by Victor Schwanberg, Ms Maycock and Mr Wilson achieved joint second while joint third went to Richard Roberts, Ron Dekker, Mr Mason, Mr Warne, Ms Moore, Edward Lynch, Andy Willows and Ms Stranks.

Colours of a fly, by Jerry Keeble, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021.

Colours of a fly, by Jerry Keeble, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition in 2021. - Credit: Jerry Keeble

Southwold Harbour Sunrise, by David Penrose, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition of 2021.

Southwold Harbour Sunrise, by David Penrose, as part of Bungay Camera Club's first competition of 2021. - Credit: David Penrose

You may also want to watch:

The club is open to new members despite the absence of physical meetings, with more details at www.bungaycameraclub.co.uk.

