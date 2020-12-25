Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
'Never seen it as bad' - Families evacuated after Bungay floods

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:52 PM December 25, 2020    Updated: 2:47 PM December 25, 2020
Flooding in Broome

Flooding hit Bungay, Earsham, Broome and surrounding areas on Christmas Eve. - Credit: Stella Robinson

A major incident was declared after flooding hit Bungay on Christmas Eve - with locals saying they have never seen it as bad.

There were reports of severe flooding on Bridge Road and Staithe Road in the town, with residents also evacuated from properties in Falcon Meadow and Ditchingham Dam.

Fire support vehicle in Bungay

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident in Bungay after flooding on Christmas Eve. - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

At 4.35am, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the major incident was being scaled down but would maintain a presence in the town overnight.

One man said: "It brings a terrible year to a terrible end."

Lowestoft Police thanked residents in the flooded areas for the compassion they showed to officers and members of the fire service, even when they were being evacuated from their homes.

Stella Robinson, who lives on Sun Road in Broome, said: "I have lived here 23 years and I have never ever seen Bungay, Broome, Earsham and the surrounding area as flooded as they are now.

"I've seen cars stranded, roads you can't get through."

Her neighbour's mother-in-law lives on Bridge Road in Bungay. "The fire brigade and army were shoring up walls, making sure a house next door didn't fall into the river," she said.

Flooding in Bungay

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident after flooding hit Bungay on Christmas Eve. - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

By Christmas Day morning, the waters were lowering - but there was fear that more rain would bring more flooding.

Ms Robinson said: "My heart goes out to those who are flooded. We've had a blooming awful year, it's been one thing after another, and to have this on Christmas Eve, it's heartbreaking."

Broome floods

Bungay, Earsham, Broome and surrounding areas were hit with floods on Christmas Eve. - Credit: Stella Robinson

In Earsham, houses at Temple Bar and Earsham Dam were flooded, as well as the graveyard next to All Saints church, where wreaths and ornaments left on graves were floating about on the water.

Rector Chris Hutton said they were "devastated" and would tidy up the cemetery as soon as possible.

The church building was not affected.

Fire crew in Bungay

A fire crew helping to pump away water after floods hit Bungay on Christmas Eve. - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

But the floods had also brought out community spirit.

Many people took to social media to offer Christmas dinner for those affected, while Bigods KItchen, a cafe on Castle Meadow in Bungay, said they would welcome people between 4pm and 5pm on Christmas Day for dinner for free.

bungay flooding

Flooding in Bungay, Earsham and Broome on Christmas Day, 2020. - Credit: Stella Robinson


