Town 'sparkled with cheerfulness' this Christmas
A town has been "sparkling with cheerfulness" thanks to the efforts of its Christmas lights committee this festive season.
Bungay's Christmas lights committee has been recognised for "lifting spirits" in the town despite the impact of Covid-19.
The committee's efforts have now been recognised with a certificate of appreciation from the Bungay Society, which has praised the hard work of those involved in planning and installing the lights and stars in the main streets, as well as the traditional beacon star on top of St Mary's Church.
Society chairman Terry Reeve said: "The enhanced scheme sparkled with cheerfulness and hope at a time when spirits needed lifting, and the lighting team deserve praise for what they have achieved in difficult circumstances.
"Bungay's great Christmas lights is another example of the town's great community spirit that also deserves highlighting."
Lights co-ordinator Tony Cosgrove thanked the society for the award, which he said would be greatly appreciated by everyone involved with raising funds for the lights.
This year's lights were boosted by contributions from the locality budgets of the town's East Suffolk councillor Judy Cloke and Suffolk county councillor David Ritchie.
