Popular Christmas street market attracts hundreds
- Credit: Mick Howes
Hundreds of people turned out as a market town's popular street market returned with a Christmas special.
And despite heavy showers at the start of the popular Bungay Christmas street market, stallholders lined up in Earsham Street for the popular event that ran from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, December 5.
Following the success of the garden street market in September, which was delayed from it's usual May weekend this year as a result of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the festive market took centre stage.
Featuring ceramicists, artists, jewellery makers and all manner of arty crafty gifts - as well as food and drink galore from local producers - something for everyone was on offer.
Pleased with the turnout, stallholders Sandra and Alex Milman, who trade as Green Door antiques and come from Eye, said: "This is our first time here and trade has been very steady despite the rain first thing.
"Customers arrived early with some people being here at 9am.
"Our homemade wreathes and felted animals have been very popular.”
Nicky and Colin Wright, from Denton near Harleston, said: ”We have been busy selling our homemade wooden Christmas decorations.
"The large wooden reindeer have been going well and we sold out of small wooden Christmas trees before midday.”
Harriet Dowle, of Ditchingham, who trades as ‘Tots Tails’ said as well as having three children she still finds time to handmake her Christmas craft items including Christmas Gnomes, which are "made from mopheads.”
With entertainment aplenty under the iconic Butter Cross in Bungay, some of the panto characters from the forthcoming festive show at the Fisher Theatre provided the fun with special appearances throughout the day.
Other entertainment included special appearances from Svetla Georgieva with an accordion, The Cobbler Bob Bluegrass String Band and The Castle Singers (choir).