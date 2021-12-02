Bungay Christmas street market to return this weekend
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A town's popular street market will return this weekend with a Christmas special.
Earsham Street in Bungay will once again be lined with stallholders on Sunday, December 5.
It comes after the success of the garden street market in September, which was delayed from it's usual May weekend this year as a result of the pandemic.
Organiser Didy Ward said: "We are doing all we can to make this market as magical as people remember, but in a Covid safe way.
"All of the stewards will be wearing masks throughout the day and we have asked stallholders to wear masks too, as well as providing hand sanitiser on their stalls.
"All we ask visitors to do is be aware, try not to crowd together around the stalls and respect everyone's distance.
"But most of all we hope everyone has a great day."
Most Read
- 1 Home interiors store opens in time for festive rush
- 2 Booster vaccine clinics being held at town's pharmacy
- 3 Region's rebel MP: 'Im not grumpy' just acting in my peoples' best interests
- 4 Theatre lights to illuminate Church for 'really special' outdoor carol service
- 5 £20m roads project planned could cut flooding problems
- 6 Man's act of kindness to donate Christmas meals to vulnerable
- 7 Family and friends raise £4,000 and walk in memory of Bungay man
- 8 Man taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in north Suffolk
- 9 'Destiny' of Bungay now in its own hands amid overhaul of services
- 10 Police release CCTV after Honda stolen from car park
Some old favourites will be returning to the market, such as Nursey's of Bungay, along with ceramicists, artists, jewellery makers and food and drink stalls from local producers.
The Fisher Theatre will also be providing entertainment at Butter Cross.