Bungay Christmas street market to return this weekend

A town's popular street market will return this weekend with a Christmas special.

Earsham Street in Bungay will once again be lined with stallholders on Sunday, December 5.

It comes after the success of the garden street market in September, which was delayed from it's usual May weekend this year as a result of the pandemic.

The Bungay annual Christmas street market will take place this Sunday. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe - Credit: Archant

Organiser Didy Ward said: "We are doing all we can to make this market as magical as people remember, but in a Covid safe way.

"All of the stewards will be wearing masks throughout the day and we have asked stallholders to wear masks too, as well as providing hand sanitiser on their stalls.

"All we ask visitors to do is be aware, try not to crowd together around the stalls and respect everyone's distance.

"But most of all we hope everyone has a great day."

Some old favourites will be returning to the market, such as Nursey's of Bungay, along with ceramicists, artists, jewellery makers and food and drink stalls from local producers.

The Fisher Theatre will also be providing entertainment at Butter Cross.