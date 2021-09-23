Volunteers' efforts recognised with High Sheriff visit

Published: 1:07 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 1:46 PM September 23, 2021

The efforts of a voluntary group who have supported Bungay residents throughout the coronavirus pandemic have been recognised with a visit from the High Sheriff.

Edward Creasy visited Bungay Community Support last week at the town's Fisher Theatre, where he praised those involved.

He said: "My meeting with BCS was inspirational. It was very fulfilling to hear the stories of the thoughtful and inspirational way in which the community of Bungay has successfully responded to the challenges of the pandemic.

Martha Coleman, Bungay Community Support project coordinator, with High Sheriff Edward Creasey and Tony Dawes, chair of the BCS working group - Credit: Rachel Slone

"It's a wonderful example of the county's quiet determination, resilience and positive approach.

"I am delighted that the spirit shown by Bungay will continue to thrive as we all get used to the new ways of living with Covid-19."

You may also want to watch:

Martha Coleman, project coordinator with BCS, said: "It was a real honour to have the High Sheriff of Suffolk come and visit and have the hard work and effort of so many volunteers recognised at such a high level."

Since March 2020, the group have taken almost 3,000 phone calls for support.

To contact the group call 0300 365 2995.