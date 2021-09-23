Volunteers' efforts recognised with High Sheriff visit
- Credit: Edwin Rosier
The efforts of a voluntary group who have supported Bungay residents throughout the coronavirus pandemic have been recognised with a visit from the High Sheriff.
Edward Creasy visited Bungay Community Support last week at the town's Fisher Theatre, where he praised those involved.
He said: "My meeting with BCS was inspirational. It was very fulfilling to hear the stories of the thoughtful and inspirational way in which the community of Bungay has successfully responded to the challenges of the pandemic.
"It's a wonderful example of the county's quiet determination, resilience and positive approach.
"I am delighted that the spirit shown by Bungay will continue to thrive as we all get used to the new ways of living with Covid-19."
You may also want to watch:
Martha Coleman, project coordinator with BCS, said: "It was a real honour to have the High Sheriff of Suffolk come and visit and have the hard work and effort of so many volunteers recognised at such a high level."
Since March 2020, the group have taken almost 3,000 phone calls for support.
Most Read
- 1 Popular GP bids farewell to patients with emotional letter after 33 years in Beccles
- 2 Man admits possessing hundreds of indecent images of children
- 3 Town's neighbourhood plan approved after referendum
- 4 Almost 1,000 complaints over noisy neighbours in lockdown
- 5 Footbridge connecting coastal towns to reopen after emergency repairs
- 6 Concerns over continued closure of Bungay bridge
- 7 A146 closed after crash near Worlingham
- 8 New shop sells items made by people who learnt crafts in lockdown
- 9 Traffic starting to build after crash in Beccles
- 10 Village pub opens brand new café
To contact the group call 0300 365 2995.