Market town ‘open for business’ with council office and community centre reopening

A town council will reopen their office and community centre next month, saying they are “open for business.”

Bungay Riverside Community Centre. PHOTO: Bungay Town Council Bungay Riverside Community Centre. PHOTO: Bungay Town Council

Bungay Town Council are set to welcome visitors to their office in Broad Street and to the Riverside Community Centre from September 2 after months of closures following the coronavirus outbreak.

The council office reception area will open to the public between 10am and 1pm Monday to Fridays.

Signs will indicate visitors must wait and enter one at a time, unless they are from the same household, while face coverings will be made available to anyone who needs one and must be worn inside the building.

The Riverside Centre, located at The Staithe in Bungay, will also reopen from September 2, with up to 30 people allowed inside while following social distancing guidelines.

Details of how to book the centre can be found on the town council website, or by calling 01986 894 236.