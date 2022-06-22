Family fun day planned to celebrate town's popular meadow

A celebration of a much-loved Bungay meadow will be held next month with a family fun day planned.

Organised by the River Waveney Trust and the Falcon Meadow Community Trust, a family fun day will be held on Saturday, July 2.

Katie Utting, River Projects Officer for the River Waveney Trust, said: "We have a wonderful reason to celebrate.

"The meadow is now owned outright by the Falcon Meadow Community Trust and our resources can now focus on enhancing the meadow for wildlife and people.

"We want to invite people to enjoy Falcon Meadow and get involved in caring for it and the river.

"We hope people will be inspired to see their lawns and grass verges in a new way, as places where they can help wildlife flourish.

"Whether you look after a churchyard, a school wildlife garden, a meadow, a community space or have a patch of lawn, it's the perfect opportunity to learn how to manage it for wildlife."

The family-friendly event features pond dipping, mini-beast hunts, crafts and mucky play, while children aged between nine and 14-years-old can be booked into the Earthwake Wildlife Club.

The Broads Authority's education team will also be on hand to share aquatic wonders from the river.

A spokesperson for the River Waveney Trust said: "If you've always wanted to try your hand at scything, there will be a taster session where you can learn how.

"Local conservation expert Dorothy Casey will be holding a wildflower walk at 10.30am, followed at 1pm by a dragonfly walk with Steve Piotrowski, a brilliant naturalist, birder and contributor to the National Dragonfly Atlas.

"Professional ecologist Richard Brown, a meadow fanatic and chair of the Scything Association, will share his expertise on meadow creation and restoration at 11am and again at 2pm."

Food and drink will be available from Bigod's Kitchen and Hope Coffee Company.

The event, which falls on National Meadows Day, runs from 10am until 3pm.

The Falcon Meadow Community Trust was established after the land was put up for sale in 2015, before a successful five-year fundraising mission followed to stop the site falling into private hands.