Family fun day on town meadow hailed a hit

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:31 PM July 5, 2022
An array of activities were held at Falcon Meadow, alongside the River Waveney in the heart of Bungay

An array of activities were held at Falcon Meadow, alongside the River Waveney in the heart of Bungay - Credit: Kate Jackson

A family fun day and celebration at a much-loved Bungay meadow has been hailed a success.

The day was held at Falcon Meadow, alongside the River Waveney in the heart of Bungay on July 2, landing on National Meadows Day, and featured an array of free events - including pond dipping, minibeast hunts, crafts and mucky play.

It was also a celebration as The Falcon Meadow Community Trust now outright owns the land after it was put up for sale seven years ago. 

Katie Utting, River Projects Officer for the River Waveney Trust, said: “People of all ages enjoyed the wealth of experiences offered up by the river meadow at this time of year.

“We are grateful to all the volunteers, food vendors, experts and visitors that made for such a successful event.”

The trust was established after the land was put up for sale in 2015 before a successful five-year fundraising mission to stop the site from falling into private hands.

Guest speakers were featured at the family fun day at Falcon Meadow in Bungay

Guest speakers were featured at the family fun day at Falcon Meadow in Bungay - Credit: Kate Jackson

Guest speakers were featured at the family fun day at Falcon Meadow in Bungay

Guest speakers were featured at the family fun day at Falcon Meadow in Bungay - Credit: Kate Jackson

Families gathered at Falcon Meadow, alongside the River Waveney in Bungay for the family fun day

Families gathered at Falcon Meadow, alongside the River Waveney in Bungay for the family fun day - Credit: Kate Jackson

