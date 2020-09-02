Search

Advanced search

Future of ‘beautiful community retreat’ saved after £50,000 fundraising success

PUBLISHED: 13:52 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 02 September 2020

Residents of Bungay united to save Falcon Meadow, pictured in 2012. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Residents of Bungay united to save Falcon Meadow, pictured in 2012. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2012

After a five-year fundraising plea, a town’s community are celebrating after “saving” a treasured site.

Falcon Meadow, BungayFalcon Meadow, Bungay

Since Falcon Meadow was put up for sale in 2015, residents of Bungay have attempted to raise £50,000 to stop the site falling into private hands, drinking “enough tea and coffee to fill a swimming pool” in the process.

Desperate to keep the site as a community asset, a charity was created to loan the funds to buy the site, meaning although the short-term future was guaranteed, £43,000 of loans needed to be repaid.

Allan Myatt, treasurer for the Falcon Meadow Community Trust, said: “After the initial euphoria died away in 2015, we realised we had a daunting task ahead of us. We had to find ways to raise £43,000 and keep the meadow in the public eye for long enough to do so.

“Luckily, local people stepped up to the plate and we’ve smashed our fundraising target in a fraction of the time we thought it would take.

The Great Bungay Duck Race held on the River Waveney on Falcon Meadow raising money for the charity of the Falcon Meadow Community Trust. PHOTO: Andrew AtterwillThe Great Bungay Duck Race held on the River Waveney on Falcon Meadow raising money for the charity of the Falcon Meadow Community Trust. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

“It’s particularly good to reach the £50,000 mark this year when we could all do with a bit of good news.

“Over the last five years, we estimate we’ve sold in excess of a thousand flapjacks, drunk enough tea and coffee to fill a swimming pool and raced thousands of ducks down the River Waveney, all for the cause.

“We’ve had dog shows, pub quizzes, sleep outs, nature days - we’ve stood in freezing cold weather to get people to buy raffle tickets and we triumphed this year with a virtual duck race which has been watched in countries around the world.

“Time and time again, local people have come up trumps and shown their support, and it’s because of them that we’re here today.”

The Great Bungay Duck Race on the River Waveney next to Falcon Meadow. The puddle duck fancy dress race. July 2016. Picture: James Bass The Great Bungay Duck Race on the River Waveney next to Falcon Meadow. The puddle duck fancy dress race. July 2016. Picture: James Bass

Earlier this year, organisers took the ever-popular Bungay Duck Race online in a bid to continue raising money, despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Aiming to maintain the meadow as a “beautiful retreat for people and nature”, trustee Katie Utting said: “In the time we’ve been managing the meadow, we have started to see some real gains in terms of wildflowers, insects and wildlife.

“Now we can concentrate our energies on preserving this rare habitat so nature can thrive.

“We know the community will continue to support us every step of the way.”

The Great Bungay Duck Race held on the River Waveney on Falcon Meadow raising money for the charity of the Falcon Meadow Community Trust. PHOTO: Andrew AtterwillThe Great Bungay Duck Race held on the River Waveney on Falcon Meadow raising money for the charity of the Falcon Meadow Community Trust. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

Bungay Dog Show on Falcon Meadow in Ditchingham. Picture: Andrew AtterwillBungay Dog Show on Falcon Meadow in Ditchingham. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Bungay Dog Show on Falcon Meadow in Ditchingham. Picture: Andrew AtterwillBungay Dog Show on Falcon Meadow in Ditchingham. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Bungay's second dog show on Falcon Meadow in Ditchingham. PHOTO: Andrew AtterwillBungay's second dog show on Falcon Meadow in Ditchingham. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

The Great Bungay Duck Race held on the River Waveney on Falcon Meadow raising money for the charity of the Falcon Meadow Community Trust. PHOTO: Andrew AtterwillThe Great Bungay Duck Race held on the River Waveney on Falcon Meadow raising money for the charity of the Falcon Meadow Community Trust. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

You may also want to watch:

Bungay Lions held a savoury bake off event to raise money for the Falcon Meadow Community Trust. Karl and Tracy Jackson getting ready for the bake off. PHOTO: Nick ButcherBungay Lions held a savoury bake off event to raise money for the Falcon Meadow Community Trust. Karl and Tracy Jackson getting ready for the bake off. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Beccles and Bungay Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

Bungay leisure centre is to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment. The previous facility closed last year.

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘A wonderful club man’ - Former football club stalwart dies in America

Paul 'Porky' Drew, former Beccles Town FC stalwart, has died in the USA at the age of 63. Picture: Courtesy of Beccles Town FC.

Future of ‘beautiful community retreat’ saved after £50,000 fundraising success

Residents of Bungay united to save Falcon Meadow, pictured in 2012. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘One of the best summers yet’ - Restaurant group to extend Eat Out to Help Out offers

The Village Maid in Lound. Picture: Google Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

Bungay leisure centre is to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment. The previous facility closed last year.

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘A wonderful club man’ - Former football club stalwart dies in America

Paul 'Porky' Drew, former Beccles Town FC stalwart, has died in the USA at the age of 63. Picture: Courtesy of Beccles Town FC.

Future of ‘beautiful community retreat’ saved after £50,000 fundraising success

Residents of Bungay united to save Falcon Meadow, pictured in 2012. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘One of the best summers yet’ - Restaurant group to extend Eat Out to Help Out offers

The Village Maid in Lound. Picture: Google Images

Latest from the Beccles and Bungay Journal

Suffolk to get food poverty officer to lead efforts in supporting families

Low income families in Suffolk are having to relying on foodbank parcels like this, which Suffolk County Council's food justice action plan aims to help address. Picture: Neil Didsbury

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorcyclist rescued from ditch after accident

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance after coming off their bike in Halesworth Road, Redisham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town’s road closures set to be extended for 18 months

Halesworth town centre has been closed to traffic during several hours of the day to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Large straw stack catches fire in barn

Firefighters were called to a straw stack fire in Langley. Photo: Denise Bradley