Theatre's night for Ukraine raises thousands for those in need

James Mayhew and Toto Martinez at the Fisher Theatre's fundraising night for Ukraine. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

A benefit performance hosted at a town's theatre raised £3,500 to support people in Ukraine.

A number of well-known performers including singers, comedians and artists took to the stage at the Fisher Theatre in Bungay on March 9.

The evening was held following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, and featured two moving testimonials from Ukrainians who had fled the fighting and who spoke candidly about their plight.

They received standing ovations from the audience and performers.

Singer-songwriter Polly Wright and stand-up comedians John Mann and Paul Adams were among those to perform.

Local artist and illustrator James Mayhew capped the evening by painting two new pieces of artwork live to music.

The paintings were then auctioned, raising over £400 for the appeal.

A raffle was also held with the help of the Bungay Events and Business Association, while homemade borscht - an eastern European soup - was also sold.

The money raised from the event, a total of £3,500, will now be donated to the British Red Cross and DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The donation will help provide food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter for people affected by the conflict.

Ben Blyth, manager of the Fisher Theatre in Bungay - Credit: Fisher Theatre

Ben Blyth, who has recently been appointed manager at the theatre, said: "I had hoped to raise £2,000 if we were lucky, but to almost double that with donations on the night itself was truly phenomenal.

"Honestly, thank you to everyone in our wonderful community who has generously supported this cause."

Tickets on the night were "pay what you can" for audience members.

Anyone who missed the evening's entertainment can watch all of the acts again on the theatre's Instagram page.

Donations can still be made to the fundraiser through the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fishertheatre.

A number of trucks have made their way from Norfolk and Suffolk in recent weeks carrying tonnes of vital donations to the war-torn countries, and refugee centres in neighbouring countries.

More than 30 homes in Norfolk and Waveney have been offered to councils to home refugees.





