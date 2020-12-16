The show will go on for town's panto - with an Indiana Jones twist

Published: 12:05 PM December 16, 2020

Raiders of the Lost Panto will be performed at Bungay's Fisher Theatre this month. - Credit: Upshoot Theatre Company

A town's annual pantomime will go ahead despite the impact of coronavirus.

Bungay's annual pantomime, Peter Pan, will be going ahead with an Indiana Jones inspired twist at the Fisher Theatre.

Raiders of the Lost Panto will kick-start Christmas when the curtain raises on Saturday, December 19.

A determination to continue producing shows saw the launch of the Garden Theatre, which performed seven shows at six venues around the town in September to socially-distanced audiences.

Director and writer Laila France said: "Our first thought in April, after the news had sunk in, the shock had softened and restrictions looked immovable, was 'lets perform outside as soon as we can'.

"Christmas is usually a very hectic time for us, and UpShoot has produced the pantomime for the Fisher Theatre for three years running, but with the onset of the second lockdown we could all see a gaping hole in the traditional Christmas.

"As theatre giants were forced to drop their panto plans due to the enormous financial risks involved in going ahead, we thought we would do something, and the idea of the 'Lost Panto' was conceived.

"It is a slightly shorter but very traditional Christmas show, jam-packed with panto content, to a socially distanced audience with a small cast and fewer performances."

Inspired by the 1981 movie Raiders of the Lost Ark, Peter Pan's quest will see him attempt to save the panto from falling into oblivion and the hands of the dastardly Captain Hook.

His journey will see him travel through scenes of the greatest pantomimes, meeting iconic characters and the usual humour, silliness, tricks and wonder, alongside modern twists.

A spokesperson for the Upshoot Theatre Company said: "We anticipate tickets will go fast as our loyal followers have already been begging us to get tickets on sale.

"With two shows a day to limited numbers, it will be those quick-off-the-mark who get their panto fill this year.

"By buying a ticket, you will be supporting arts and culture in your community, supporting arts professionals, sustaining a crucial small venue and filling a local theatre company with the will to go on, whatever happens."