Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband

Published: 4:22 PM June 8, 2021

Grandmother Jennifer Potter, who died after being hit by a car on the A143 at Ditchingham. - Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Smith

A grandmother was walking home from an evening in the pub with her husband when she was struck by a car and killed on the A143.

Jennifer Potter died at the scene after being hit by a white Toyota Yaris on the road at Ditchingham on October 2.

An inquest into the 61-year-old mother-of-two's death resumed at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, June 8.

In a statement read to the hearing, Mrs Potter's husband James said: "We left our home about 4pm and started walking to The Artichoke, a walk we have done a thousand times before.

"We arrived about 5pm and sat with some friends, having three or four pints each, which was a regular thing on a Friday night.

"When we left, we were holding hands walking the same route we had taken to get there, but as we approached the A143 we were in single file.

"I was looking ahead so I don't know how far behind she was, but as I reached the pavement I heard a loud screeching noise."

A police investigation into the driver found no evidence of alcohol, cannabis or cocaine in his system, while his phone was only in use as a satnav.

The collision was not captured on CCTV and the driver did not have a dashcam, meaning officers were unable to calculate his speed at the time.

Another driver, however, said they had been behind the Yaris prior to the crash and estimated they had been travelling at around 50mph, 10mph below the speed limit, at the time.

Norfolk's senior coroner Jaqueline Lake adjourned the inquest after hearing the evidence following concerns raised about the length of time the driver had been travelling for.

The driver, who was making the journey from Portsmouth to see his parents, had stopped at a service station on the route, with the coroner requesting a more detailed statement of his trip.

Following the crash, Mrs Potter's daughter Jasmine Smith paid tribute to the grandmother-of-seven, saying: "She was the life and soul and her smile could light up any room."