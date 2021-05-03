School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case

Published: 9:46 AM May 3, 2021

A whole high school year group is being told to self-isolate for at least 10 days after a positive test picked up through community testing.

Students in Year 10 at Bungay High School have been instructed to stay at home until May 10, when they can return to school providing they have no symptoms.

In a letter sent to parents and published on the school's website, headteacher Angelo Godati said anyone in any year group who travelled on the 270 bus should also take a test and self-isolate.

The letter said: "The case was picked up through wider community testing.

"The student has legitimately been in school for the majority of last week but as 'close contacts' have been across the whole of Year 10 and the 270 bus they have been difficult to identify with certainty."

Angelo Goduti has written to parents of students at Bungay High School

It went on to say all Year 10 students and anyone who had travelled on the bus between Tuesday April 27 and Friday April 30 needed to take action.

The 270 bus will not be running next week and will start its normal route again on Monday May 10.

The letter adds: "As an additional precaution we advise all students in Year 10, those who have travelled on the 270 bus last week and their families, to take a PCR Covid test as soon as they can."

The instruction to self-isolate comes as a major rapid test trial to cut the need to stay at home was announced on Sunday (May 2).

Instead of the 10 days of quarantine currently required, those taking part in Norfolk and Waveney who have been in contact with a Covid-positive person will be sent a week's worth of tests and will be able to go about their lives as before, as long as the results are negative.

The trial across England may provide greater evidence to reduce the length of time contacts of positive cases need to isolate, under efforts to restart social lives and reopen the economy.