Community jubilee picnic held at town's castle

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:36 PM June 4, 2022
A community jubilee picnic was held at Bungay Castle

Bungay's platinum jubilee celebrations have continued with a community picnic in front of the town's castle.

Hundreds of people turned up in the warm sunshine to find a pitch with their tables and chairs and flasks of tea or bottles of wine.

Score of children took part in a fancy dress parade dressed as royalty, with kings, queens, princes and princesses on show.

At the height of the event a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flew low over the castle to cheers and waves from the crowd.

Music was provided by Loddon Brass Band and their performance ended with a rousing rendition of the National Anthem.

Loddon Brass Band entertained the crowd

Friday's event on the castle bailey was organised by Bungay Community Support.

Celebrations continued on Saturday with a tea party at the Royal British Legion Club.

From 6pm on Saturday the Jubilee Big Band will play Swing at the Castle as a prelude to a live showing of the Platinum Party at the Palace concert being shown on a giant television.

