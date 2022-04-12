Town's Labour party branch elects teenager as chair

Harley Harrison, chair of the Bungay and the Saints branch of the Labour party - Credit: Bungay and the Saints Labour Party

A local Labour party branch has elected its youngest ever chairperson - a 16-year-old student.

Harley Harrison was elected to the role at the annual general meeting of the Bungay and the Saints Labour party branch.

The Bungay High School student, who is currently studying physics, history, politics, ethics and philosophy at A Level, said: "It is an honour to be elected chair of the branch.

"While young and inexperienced in such matters, I am eager and willing to do whatever I can to see the success of the Labour party."

The teenager is not the first in his family to lead Labour locally, with his grandfather David Walker previously serving as chair of the Bungay branch, as well as its election agent in 1963 aged 22.

Branch secretary Tim Mobbs said: "Labour leader Keir Starmer believes our young people are hugely talented and will bring fresh ideas and skills into the workplace.

"We in Bungay want to harness that potential to build a stronger local party."