Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Town's Labour party branch elects teenager as chair

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:41 PM April 12, 2022
Harley Harrison, chair of the Bungay and the Saints branch of the Labour party

Harley Harrison, chair of the Bungay and the Saints branch of the Labour party - Credit: Bungay and the Saints Labour Party

A local Labour party branch has elected its youngest ever chairperson - a 16-year-old student.

Harley Harrison was elected to the role at the annual general meeting of the Bungay and the Saints Labour party branch.

The Bungay High School student, who is currently studying physics, history, politics, ethics and philosophy at A Level, said: "It is an honour to be elected chair of the branch.

"While young and inexperienced in such matters, I am eager and willing to do whatever I can to see the success of the Labour party."

The teenager is not the first in his family to lead Labour locally, with his grandfather David Walker previously serving as chair of the Bungay branch, as well as its election agent in 1963 aged 22. 

Branch secretary Tim Mobbs said: "Labour leader Keir Starmer believes our young people are hugely talented and will bring fresh ideas and skills into the workplace.

"We in Bungay want to harness that potential to build a stronger local party."

Bungay News

Don't Miss

 A Mercedes was seriously damaged following a crash in Flixton

Suffolk Constabulary

Museum staff direct traffic after Mercedes badly damaged on Suffolk road

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A perfect plaice to work and live: Loddon Plaice fish and chip shop is for sale.

South Norfolk Council

Town's 60-year-old fish and chip shop to be converted into home

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
beccles town centre

Town launches 'gives back' campaign as part of platinum jubilee

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
'No diesel': The BP service station in Cornard Road, Sudbury

Cost of Living

Organisations 'at wits' end' dealing with fuel crisis

Dominic Bareham

person