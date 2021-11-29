Man's act of kindness to donate Christmas meals to vulnerable

Robbie Riches, from Bungay, plans to donate Christmas meals to the vulnerable this festive season. - Credit: Robbie Riches

A man is planning to deliver Christmas meals to the vulnerable this festive season.

Robbie Riches lives in Bungay and is the owner and CEO of Earsham Sheds in Earsham.

The 37-year-old has been inspired to carry out the act of kindness because many people are struggling to afford Christmas this year, particularly due to the pandemic.

He said that the reception to his offer has been met with positivity after he posted about his plans on social media.

Mr Riches said: "Everyone is loving the post and I've had messages from people and local organisations saying how kind the offer is.

"Some people have messaged to offer their support but I should be able to cook the dinners myself or get a supplier in.

"My plan at the moment is to deliver the Christmas dinners with my children on Christmas Day but other children around the town are welcome to come along as well.

"We haven't yet got many names down who want Christmas meals but local charities and organisations are in contact with lists of people who may need support."

Mr Riches plans to deliver 20 Christmas meals around the town but is prepared for this number to be higher.

He's no stranger to helping those in need as well.

"Once I was in Beccles and a young girl was knocked off her bike during a hit and run," he said.

"I decided to help her by buying her a brand new bike.

"I've also raised money for a homeless guy in the past and I know what it is like to be in bad situations."

Mr Riches is hopeful people will come forward but is aware of the stigma surrounding getting help.

He added: "I think definitely in Bungay and the surrounding areas people are in need because Christmas is difficult financially during normal times.

"When you add the effects of the pandemic into the equation it is even worse for people.

"These Christmas meals will be for vulnerable people who are in genuine need.

"Some might be embarrassed asking for help but I would encourage them to come forward."

People can message or call Earsham Sheds on Facebook to request a meal on 07500 210497.