Museum ready for 21st century after 'transformation'

A historic town museum is preparing to reopen this weekend following a revamp.

Bungay Museum will relaunch on Saturday, May 28, following a £5,000 upgrade which has seen new displays and artefacts put in - including mammoth tusks and teeth thought to more than 15,000 years old.

Lorna Richardson, volunteer curator at the museum, said the attraction has had a "complete transformation" over the past few years.

She said: "It has a whole new vibe and feeling about the place.

A whole range of artefacts on display at Bungay Museum

"It now feels fresh, up to date and is more of a 21st century museum."

The museum, which is free to enter, had initially closed in late 2019 as it required urgent renovation.

Today, the gallery is armed with 14 committed volunteers passionate about driving the museum forward but are always looking for more people to help out.

And for Ms Richardson, she was determined to give "something back" to the area that raised her.

She added: "I'm an archaeologist by background and I'm a lecturer in heritage at the University of East Anglia so this is right up my alley.

14 people volunteer at Bungay Museum

"I was born locally so it's nice to give back to the community."

But Ms Richardson affirmed the key to success was to offer something that gives people a reason to return.

She said: "We've got such a great team of volunteers managing it.

"We want to create something that encourages people to come back again and again. We have big plans."

The refurb was funded by Bungay Town Council and Bungay Town Trust and Ms Richardson stressed that without that support, the project wouldn't have been possible.

Volunteers prepare Bungay Museum for reopening.

She added: "We're so grateful because this museum will help so many people.

"We hope that it'll be a great resource for local children and schools too."

From geology displays to Bungay memorabilia, the museum offers something for the entire family to enjoy.

Ms Richardson added: "It's all really exciting. We can't wait to welcome people back in.

"We want people to learn all about Bungay and enjoy themselves while they're at it."

Bungay Museum will reopen its doors on Saturday, May 28, from 10am-3pm and will then be open every Saturday and Sunday, as well as every bank holiday throughout the summer.